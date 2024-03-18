MagazineBuy Print

Alcaraz beats Medvedev to win second straight Indian Wells title

Second seed Alcaraz smacked 25 winners to Medvedev’s 11 and was especially effective against his opponent’s second serves.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 08:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Daniil Medvedev during the Men’s Final.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Daniil Medvedev during the Men’s Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Daniil Medvedev during the Men’s Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells crown with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

In a rematch of last year’s final, Alcaraz started sloppily, spraying errors around the court to fall 3-0 down but raised his level and captured the first set when his Russian opponent’s forehand went wide in the tiebreak.

The Spaniard romped through the second set, raising his arms in the air and letting out a roar when Medvedev missed another forehand wide on match point.

Second seed Alcaraz smacked 25 winners to Medvedev’s 11 and was especially effective against his opponent’s second serves.

Also read | Swiatek swamps Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 to win Indian Wells title for Tour-leading 20th match win of year

“I enjoy playing these kind of matches with you,” Alcaraz told Medvedev during the trophy ceremony. “Hopefully more finals ahead.”

It was an eventful stay in the California desert for the 20-year-old Alcaraz.

The two-time major champion was stung on the forehead when a swarm of bees invaded the court on Thursday, kept his number two ranking by ending Jannik Sinner’s 19-match winning streak in the semis and slayed the big-serving fourth seed Medvedev in the final.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Daniil Medvedev /

Indian Wells

