Indian sports news wrap: March 17

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians from the world of sports on Saturday, March 17.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 14:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar of India plays her second shot from the 4th hole on Day Three of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar of India plays her second shot from the 4th hole on Day Three of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar of India plays her second shot from the 4th hole on Day Three of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle Golf Club. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Diksha rides a roller-coaster to make cut on Epson Tour

Diksha Dagar had six birdies and an equal number of bogeys as she carded an even-par 71 to make the cut at the IOA Golf Classic here.

The Indian, who had shot 3-over 74 in the first round, totalled 3-over and made the final round on the line, as the cut was applied at 3-over.

Diksha, who is planning to play a few events on the Epson Tour, will also get some starts on the LPGA events, which are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

A two-time champion on LET, Diksha had a fine start in the second round with birdies on the first and third. She dropped a shot on the fourth, but a birdie on the sixth meant she had the momentum. However, back-to-back bogeys on the seventh and the eighth and a par on the ninth, meant she turned in an even par.

On the back nine, there were birdies on the 10th and the 11th, bogeys on the 13th and the 14th, followed by a birdie on the 16th with a bogey on the 17th as she ended the roller-coaster ride with even par.

Diksha is coming off two top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour, and will also play at next week’s Epson Tour event, before getting back to the Ladies European Tour.

- PTI

