Isner wins again; Shapovalov loses at ASB Classic

Denis Shapovalov was surprisingly beaten in straight sets by 21-year-old Ugo Humbert at the Auckland Open on Friday.

A day after first and third seeds Fabio Fognini and Karen Khachanov were knocked out, second seed Shapovalov was beaten 7-5, 6-4.

Humbert, who broke serve in the final game of each set, described the win as "one of the biggest of my career" as he set up a semifinal against John Isner.

The American was taken to two tie-breaks by Kyle Edmund but prevailed 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), his 25 aces getting him over the line as he seeks a third title in Auckland.

Benoit Paire reached his first semifinal at the event, coming from a set down to beat John Millman 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The fifth seed will face Hubert Hurkacz, who spurned six second-set match points in a mammoth tie-break before eventually seeing off Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 (11-13), 6-4.

At the Adelaide International, home favourite Alex Bolt was soundly beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian needing just 55 minutes to win 6-3, 6-0.

He will meet Andrey Rublev in the last four after the Russian battled past Dan Evans 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Spanish hopes were extinguished in the quarterfinals, where Tommy Paul surprised Albert Ramos-Vinolas to win 6-3, 6-4 and Lloyd Harris beat fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.