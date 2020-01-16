Tennis Videos The world's biggest tennis stars unite in Rally for Relief Players including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki and Novak Djokovic helped raise funds for the bushfire appeal in Australia. Team Sportstar 16 January, 2020 12:36 IST The world's biggest tennis stars unite in Rally for Relief Team Sportstar 16 January, 2020 12:36 IST The world's biggest tennis stars unite in Rally for Relief Australian Open to take safety first approach to bushfire smoke Djokovic: ATP Cup Win 'Too Special' Nadal: Respect 'not there' from Serbia fans More Videos Serena Williams wins first title since 2017 at Auckland Classic Stefanos Tsitsipas: I'm close to winning Grand Slams Stefanos Tsitsipas has a new phobia ATP Final loss aside, Dominic Thiem focusing on positives Stefanos Tsitsipas: Victory over Federer one of my best games this season Thiem dream is coming true at ATP Finals! Nadal thanks family at world number one presentation 'This is bull****!' - Nadal rages as journalist questions marriage