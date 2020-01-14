Football Videos

Who is Quique Setien - FC Barcelona's new coach

Here is FC Barcelona's new Spanish coach- Quique Setien who takes charge at Camp Nou after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde on tuesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 January, 2020 18:08 IST

Who is Quique Setien - FC Barcelona's new coach

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 January, 2020 18:08 IST
Who is Quique Setien - FC Barcelona's new coach
Guardiola: I feel so sorry for Valverde at Barca
Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi
PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco
 More Videos
Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final
Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat
Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters
Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!
Interim Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the signing of Alexander Nubel in July, but has also praised the current goalkeeping situation at the club.
Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay
Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit
Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye
Granit Xhaka.
Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations
 Related