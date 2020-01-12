Football Videos

Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos believes that Real Madrid will beat Atletico Madrid ahead of the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 January, 2020 18:18 IST

Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 January, 2020 18:18 IST
Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final
Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat
Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters
Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!
 More Videos
Interim Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the signing of Alexander Nubel in July, but has also praised the current goalkeeping situation at the club.
Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay
Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit
Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye
Granit Xhaka.
Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations
Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block
Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January
Arteta: We will have to help Leno
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan
 Related