Football Videos Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated he is happy how his team continues to fight despite being 11 points adrift of the league leader Liverpool. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 14:36 IST Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 14:36 IST Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block More Videos Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January Arteta: We will have to help Leno Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Mourinho: Points gap in the Champions League chase is draining for Spurs Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack Griezmann is starting to understand the Barcelona way - Valverde Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho