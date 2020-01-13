Football Videos PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco In-form Neymar and Ben Yeddar went head to head as PSG and Monaco played out a stunning 3-3 result in Ligue 1. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 11:58 IST PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 11:58 IST PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters More Videos Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman! Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January Arteta: We will have to help Leno