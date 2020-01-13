Football Videos

PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco

In-form Neymar and Ben Yeddar went head to head as PSG and Monaco played out a stunning 3-3 result in Ligue 1.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 January, 2020 11:58 IST

PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 January, 2020 11:58 IST
PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco
Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final
Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat
Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters
 More Videos
Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!
Interim Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the signing of Alexander Nubel in July, but has also praised the current goalkeeping situation at the club.
Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay
Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit
Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye
Granit Xhaka.
Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations
Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block
Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January
Arteta: We will have to help Leno
 Related