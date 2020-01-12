Football Videos Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was contented with side's performance despite 1-0 loss to table-toppers Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 17:45 IST Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 17:45 IST Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman! More Videos Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January Arteta: We will have to help Leno Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan