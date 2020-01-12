Football Videos

Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!

Inter-Milan manager Antonio Conte sighted Alex Sanchez's fitness issues for his absence in the side which took on Atalanta which ended in a draw.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 January, 2020 17:02 IST

Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 January, 2020 17:02 IST
Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman!
Interim Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has welcomed the signing of Alexander Nubel in July, but has also praised the current goalkeeping situation at the club.
Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay
Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit
Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye
 More Videos
Granit Xhaka.
Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations
Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block
Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January
Arteta: We will have to help Leno
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan
Mourinho: Points gap in the Champions League chase is draining for Spurs
Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack
Griezmann is starting to understand the Barcelona way - Valverde
 Related