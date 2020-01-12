Football Videos Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supported Manchester United's owners and executive vice-chairman Woodward after fans turned on them during 4-0 win over Norwich City. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 17:36 IST Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters Team Sportstar 12 January, 2020 17:36 IST Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman! Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit More Videos Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January Arteta: We will have to help Leno Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan Mourinho: Points gap in the Champions League chase is draining for Spurs Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack