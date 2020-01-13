Football Videos Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Messi is always the best following a question on Sergio Aguero's performances under him in the Premier League. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 12:13 IST Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi Team Sportstar 13 January, 2020 12:13 IST Guardiola: The best is always Lionel Messi PSG held in six-goal thriller with Monaco Ramos believes Real have the edge over Atletico Madrid in final Mourinho happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat More Videos Solskjaer backs Woodward and owners post blast from United supporters Conte: Sanchez didn't start for Inter due to injury, not me being a madman! Bayern coach Flick calls Nubel a great talent, expects Boateng to stay Guardiola hails Manchester City's fighting spirit Klopp: VAR catches offsides not visible to human eye Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January