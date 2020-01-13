Tennis Videos

Nadal: Respect 'not there' from Serbia fans

World No.1 Rafael Nadal slammed Serbia fans and sighted there was 'no respect' from a small the crowd during Spain's ATP Cup final loss to Serbia.

13 January, 2020 12:32 IST

