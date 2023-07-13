MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from November 7-12 in what is the 60th year of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 20:07 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.
Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez was named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Thursday.

Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from November 7-12 in what is the 60th year of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

The International Tennis Federation announced the appointment of Martínez at a news conference in London.

ALSO READ: Turned anger of losing first set into focus: Jabeur after comeback Wimbledon win over Rybakina

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.

“I know today’s generation of players take as much pride in playing for their nations as I did, and I am excited to see that passion on show in Seville in November,” the 51-year-old Martínez said in the ITF announcement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Conchita Martinez /

ITF /

Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group F preview: Last dance for Marta with Brazil at WWC 2023, debut for Panama
    Team Sportstar
  2. ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
    AP
  3. ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Rohit, Jaiswal take India near 100; IND 96/0 (31)
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
    AP
  2. Vondrousova ends Svitolina’s run to reach Wimbledon final
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023 semifinal LIVE: Jabeur vs Sabalenka begins; Vondrousova beats Svitolina
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev wary of ‘one brutal shot’ from Alcaraz
    AFP
  5. Turned anger of losing first set into focus: Jabeur after comeback Wimbledon win over Rybakina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group F preview: Last dance for Marta with Brazil at WWC 2023, debut for Panama
    Team Sportstar
  2. ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
    AP
  3. ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI Live Score 1st Test, Day 2: Rohit, Jaiswal take India near 100; IND 96/0 (31)
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debuts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment