ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez was named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Thursday.
Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from November 7-12 in what is the 60th year of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.
The International Tennis Federation announced the appointment of Martínez at a news conference in London.
Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I know today’s generation of players take as much pride in playing for their nations as I did, and I am excited to see that passion on show in Seville in November,” the 51-year-old Martínez said in the ITF announcement.
