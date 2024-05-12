MagazineBuy Print

ITF Masters World Championship 2024: Nitten Kirrtane adds two more medals

Nitten Kirrtane won the mixed doubles silver and the men’s doubles bronze medals at the ITF Masters World Championship in Mexico City.

Published : May 12, 2024 19:33 IST - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Nitten Kirrtane and Isabelle Gemmel of Australia after winning the mixed doubles silver medal in the ITF Masters World Championship.
Nitten Kirrtane and Isabelle Gemmel of Australia after winning the mixed doubles silver medal in the ITF Masters World Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nitten Kirrtane and Isabelle Gemmel of Australia after winning the mixed doubles silver medal in the ITF Masters World Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nitten Kirrtane continued to fight hard and shine bright in the individual events of the ITF Masters World Championship, as he added the mixed doubles silver and the men’s doubles bronze medals to his collection in Mexico City.

After having helped the over-50 team to the first ever silver medal in the World Championship, Nitten ran into the top player Bart Beks of Netherlands in singles, doubles and mixed doubles of the individual championship.

Nitten went down fighting to the top seeded Bart 5-7, 6-7(5) in the quarterfinals of singles.

He made the mixed doubles final with Isabelle Gemmel of Australia before being beaten by Bart and Barbara Mulej.

ALSO READ | Italian Open: Rafael Nadal knocked out, loses to Hurkacz in second round

In the men’s doubles, Nitten and Jagdish Tanwar made the semifinals when they got beaten by Bart and Sebastian Jackson 10-6 in the super tie-break.

“I played hard in the individual events, despite being physically exhausted after the team competition. I ran into Bart in all three events. Bart is a tough competitor and we played very close matches,” said Nitten before boarding the flight back to India.

“Special thanks to my teammates Jagdish Tanwar, Ajit Sail and Hatinder Panwar for the support they gave me. We coordinated very well as a team. I thank my family members for the constant support during the event,” said Nitten.

Thanking the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the team sponsor Rakesh Kohli with his famous brand Stag, for the persistent support, Nitten said, “we will be motivated to come back stronger next year if AITA and Sports Ministry recognise our historic run for the nation.”

Results:

Men’s over-50 singles (quarterfinals): Bart Beks (Ned) bt Nitten Kirrtane 7-5, 7-6(5).
Men’s over-50 doubles (semifinals): Bart Beks (Ned) & Sebastian Jackson (GBR) bt Nitten Kirrtane & Jagdish Tanwar 6-2, 2-6, [10-6]. Mixed doubles (final): Barbara Mulej (Slo) & Bart Beks (Ned) bt Isabelle Gemmel (Aus) & Nitten Kirrtane 6-1, 7-5.

