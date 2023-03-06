ITF Women’s Tour, Bengaluru: Vaidehi qualifies for main draw, Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova top seed

Vaidehi Chaudhari made it to the singles main draw of the ITF 40k USD event at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vaidehi, who was included in India’s Billie Jean King Cup squad earlier today, eased past Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-1, 6-2 in the final qualifying round. Vaidehi will face Indonesia’s Madelyn Nugroho in the opening round of the main draw.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, the 15-year-old from Czech Republic, will be the top seed in the event and will take on Taipei’s Lee Ya-Hsuan.

Top-ranked Indian player Ankita Raina, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, will face compatriot and wildcard entrant, local girl Vanshita Pathania.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, another player who features in India’s Billie Jean King Cup squad, will play Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica. Sahaja is also a wildcard entry along with Sharmada Balu of Karnataka and Zeel Desai. Rutuja Bhosale will also represent India in singles.

Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, a former World No. 38 who has appeared in all four Grand Slams, will headline doubles competition with her partner Amandine Hesse of France. They will face the Indian duo of Vaidehi Chaudhari and B Srivalli.