ITF Women’s Tour, Bengaluru: Vaidehi qualifies for main draw, Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova top seed

Vaidehi eased past Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-1, 6-2 in the final qualifying round and will face Indonesia’s Madelyn Nugroho first up in the main draw.

Team Sportstar
06 March, 2023 19:43 IST
India;s Vaidehi Chaudhari in action during her final qualifying round match against Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand in the ITF 40k USD event at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

India;s Vaidehi Chaudhari in action during her final qualifying round match against Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand in the ITF 40k USD event at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vaidehi Chaudhari made it to the singles main draw of the ITF 40k USD event at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vaidehi, who was included in India’s Billie Jean King Cup squad earlier today, eased past Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand 6-1, 6-2 in the final qualifying round. Vaidehi will face Indonesia’s Madelyn Nugroho in the opening round of the main draw.

READ - India team for Billie Jean King Cup: New faces make the cut, Shalini replaces Vishal Uppal as captain

Brenda Fruhvirtova, the 15-year-old from Czech Republic, will be the top seed in the event and will take on Taipei’s Lee Ya-Hsuan.

Top-ranked Indian player Ankita Raina, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, will face compatriot and wildcard entrant, local girl Vanshita Pathania.

Sahaja Yamalapalli, another player who features in India’s Billie Jean King Cup squad, will play Latvia’s Diana Marcinkevica. Sahaja is also a wildcard entry along with Sharmada Balu of Karnataka and Zeel Desai. Rutuja Bhosale will also represent India in singles.

Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, a former World No. 38 who has appeared in all four Grand Slams, will headline doubles competition with her partner Amandine Hesse of France. They will face the Indian duo of Vaidehi Chaudhari and B Srivalli.

RESULTS (Singles Final Qualifying Round)
Akiko Omae (JPN) bt [13] Emily Welker (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; [10] Anchisa Chanta (THA) bt [2] Pei-Chi Lee (TPE) 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; [5] Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE) bt Weronika Baszak (POL) 6-0, 1-0 retd; [16] Anastasia Kovaleva (RUS) bt [6] Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (SWE) 6-0, 6-4; [11] Nadine Keller (SUI) bt [3] Ikumi Yamazaki (JPN) 6-4, 6-4; Mei Yamaguchi (JPN) bt [7] Saki Imamura (JPN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (GER) bt [15] Matilde Jorge (POR) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; [9] Vaidehi Chaudhari (IND) bt [8] Punnin Kovapitukted (THA) 6-1, 6-2

