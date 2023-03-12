Tennis

Brenda rallies to beat Ankita, clinches ITF Women’s Open title

BENGALURU 12 March, 2023 20:42 IST
KP Balaraj (extreme left), founder of KPB Family Trust, Brenda Fruhvirtova and Ankita Raina during the presentation ceremoney.

KP Balaraj (extreme left), founder of KPB Family Trust, Brenda Fruhvirtova and Ankita Raina during the presentation ceremoney. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic gave a fine demonstration of fighting skills on way to beating India’s Ankita Raina 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 to clinch the ITF Women’s Open singles title here on Sunday.

Brenda, world No. 163, did not look sharp in the first set against the fourth seed India in the USD 40,000 event.

She had four double faults and committed several unforced errors as Ankita did not put a foot wrong and converted all three break points.

The second set began in similar fashion, with Raina building a 3-0 lead, and a quick end to the match loomed.

But a break in the fifth game proved to be the turning point as Brenda soon levelled the score at 3-3 and then converted a break point in the ninth game to take a 5-4 lead.

The Czech player served out the game and took the match to the decider.

A visibly shaken Ankita was hardly a match for Brenda in the third set, though the Indian had a chance to break serve in the fourth game. But Brenda raised her game just in time to hold serve.

Brenda ended the two-hour-19-minute contest with a crushing forehand.

“I didn’t feel good in anything in the first set and it was like I was fighting with myself. I had to shut out the opening set because she (Ankita) was playing well at that point. But once I won the second set, things became easier from there,” said Brenda.

