ITF women’s tennis tournament: Zeel Desai wins after recovering from slow start

Zeel Desai recovered from a slow start to beat Clara Vlasselaer of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ganesh Naik Complex on Tuesday.

In all the three sets, Zeel did get the early lead, but capitalised on it in the second and third sets. The fact that Clara served 11 double faults also made Zeel’s job that much simpler, as she converted eight of 14 breakpoints.

Zeel will play the winner of the match between top seed Anna Siskova of Czech Republic and Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine.

Pranjala Yadlapalli had to fight her way past Vaidehi Chaudhari in three sets. After losing the first set, the free-stroking Vaidehi jumped to a 5-0 lead in the second set, only to find Pranjala equalising it. In the twelfth game, Vaidehi broke Pranjala’s serve after the latter had led 40-0 to force the decider.

ALSO READ | Ramkumar Ramanathan: Happy where I am

In the third set, Pranjala was a lot more clinical and Vaidehi just managed to hold serve once.

Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, proved too hot for Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, who struggled with her serve, especially in the second set, when she delivered six of her nine double faults in the match.

Results:

Singles (first round): Zeel desai bt Clara Vlasselaer (Bel) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-2, 6-4; Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Mihika Yadav 6-0, 6-0; Pranjala Yadlapalli bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Nafisa Berberovic (BIH) bt Funa Kozaki (Jpn) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Nigina Abduraimova (Uzb) & Ekaterina Reyngold (Rus) 7-5, 6-2; Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Pooja Ingale & Bela Tamhankar 6-1, 6-0; Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) & Prarthana Thombare bt Sathwika Sama & Saumya Vig 6-0, 6-4; Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Akanksha Nitture 6-3, 3-6, [10-7]; Naho Sato & Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Sharmada Balu & Nidhi Chilumula 6-4, 6-2; Anna Siskova (Cze) & Rutuja Bhosale bt So-Ra Lee (Kor) & Akiko Omae (Jpn) 5-7, 7-6(5), [10-5].