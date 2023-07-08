Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur vs Andreescu 3rd round preview, Head-to-Head record, when and where to watch

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will take on Bianca Andreescu in the third round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Saturday.

It is scheduled to be the second match at the Centre Court on the day six of the Wimbledon 2023.

When and where to watch? The third-round clash between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network , and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 8PM IST.

The world number six Jabeur is coming into this game with comfortable victories over Magdalena Frech and Zhuoxuan Bai in the first and second round respectively.

The last year’s runners-up will hope to continue her comfortable ride so far in the quest to win her first grand slam title.

The world number 50, Andreescu has fought hard to come this far. The Canadian’s first-round match against Anna Bondar was almost a two-hour affair while the battle against Anhelina Kalinina lasted for nearly two hours 45 minutes. Both the matches went into three sets.

Head-to-head record

Played: 1 | Jabeur: 1 | Andreescu: 0

Jabeur and Andreescu have played each other only once before in the round of 16 of Montreal 2021 where the Tunisian defeated the Canadian in the three-set tie 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1.