Wimbledon 2023: Jabeur knocks out China’s Bai in 45 minutes, Garcia stunned by Bouzkova

Tunisian Ons Jabeur made quick work of Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan with a 6-1 6-1 victory in 45 minutes to move into the third round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Jabeur is looking to go one step further at Wimbledon this year after losing the final in 2022 and the sixth seed was flawless with attacking shots that sent her opponent, who is ranked 185 rungs below her, scrambling.

In front of a half-empty Court One, Jabeur barely needed to get out of third gear to outclass Bai, who struggled to match her opponent stroke for stroke as her unforced error count climbed with every game.

“It was a good game, she (Bai) played the qualifying here and she qualified. I believe she had a great tournament, so I wish her all the best. But I tried to play like a top 10 player,” Jabeur said.

“Here I try to work a lot on my serve. I believe the stats will say it’s better. We’ll see with my coach later if he gives me a hard time or not.

“Overall I tried to play clean and, for once, what my coach says!”

Bai slipped and fell in the opening set while chasing a drop shot near the net but was quickly back on her feet to scattered applause.

However, Jabeur showed no mercy and sealed victory on her first match point with a deft lob at the net to set up a third round match with former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

GARCIA STUNNED

Fifth seed Caroline Garcia was upset by Czech Marie Bouzkova who won 7-6(0) 4-6 7-5, her third victory over the Frenchwoman in as many games on grass.

The match was level at one set apiece when organisers decided to move the contest due to bad light from Court Two to Court One, which is lit under a roof, where Garcia lost all the momentum she had gained in the second set.

The Frenchwoman squandered a break in the decider and, although she saved a match point, Bouzkova prevailed to set up a fourth-round clash with compatriot Marketa Vondrousova.

“This match had pretty much everything, my heart rate is at 300 right now!” said Bouzkova, who is seeded 32.

“It wasn’t easy. We just had 15 minutes to move here in a completely different and bigger court, I just tried to keep my head in the game and take a lot of caffeine.”