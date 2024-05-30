French Open 2024: World number two Sinner into third round

World number two Jannik Sinner eased into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over 37-year-old Richard Gasquet.
Australian Open champion Sinner has now made the last 32 in Paris for the fourth time as he chases a second Grand Slam title and even the world number one spot.
The Italian, who was only nine months old when Gasquet made his French Open debut in 2002, will face Pavel Kotov, who defeated 2015 Roland Garros Champion Stan Wawrinka, for a place in the last 16.
Sixth seed Andrey Rublev eased aside Pedro Martinez in straight sets.
