US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev in seesawing quarterfinal

Sinner beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final earlier this year and left the Russian disappointed again in New York, closing out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a forehand winner.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 09:49 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his US Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Top seed Jannik Sinner broke through Daniil Medvedev’s defences to win 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a seesawing US Open 2024 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Sinner beat Medvedev in this year’s Australian Open final and left the Russian disappointed at a Grand Slam again in New York, closing out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a forehand winner.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, had defeated the Italian in the Wimbledon quarterfinals but could not crack the code this time. He did not help his cause with 57 unforced errors.

“It was very tough, we know each other quite well. We knew it was going to be very physical,” said Sinner.

An out-of-sorts Medvedev put up more than double the number of unforced errors his opponent had in the first set, with Sinner dropping only one of his first-serve points and looking ready to cruise to the semis.

The Russian came back hard in the second set, however, going up a break with a backhand winner down the line in the second game and winning a 24-shot rally to convert on another break point chance in the fourth.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal

The momentum whipped back to Sinner in the next set as the Italian won the first five games straight, leaving TV commentators at a loss for words.

A close fourth set turned in the world number one’s favour when Medvedev handed him a break with an unforced forehand error in the seventh game.

The Russian saved one match point to hold serve in the ninth game and exhorted the crowd for support as he walked back to his bench at the changeover.

However, Sinner did not have to wait long for his victory, wrapping up the match in the next game.

The Italian’s win means there will be a new U.S. Open champion on the men’s side, as Medvedev was the only former winner to reach the quarter-finals in a tournament full of surprise early exits by top contenders.

Sinner will next play Britain’s Jack Draper for a place in the final.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Daniil Medvedev /

US Open 2024

