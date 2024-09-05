MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Jack Draper beats Alex de Minaur to reach maiden major semifinal

Draper became the first British man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Andy Murray in 2012, as well as the first Briton to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam since Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon in 2022.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 08:02 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after beating Alex de Minaur of Australia in the US Open 2024 men’s singles quarterfinal.
Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after beating Alex de Minaur of Australia in the US Open 2024 men’s singles quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates after beating Alex de Minaur of Australia in the US Open 2024 men’s singles quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jack Draper beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday in the US Open 2024 quarterfinal to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal and bolster British hopes of a first men’s major singles title since Andy Murray’s Wimbledon win in 2016.

Draper, the 25th seed, becomes the first British man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Murray in 2012, as well as the first Briton to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam since Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon in 2022.

Having beaten unseeded opponents in his four previous matches at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set, Draper faced his biggest test against the Australian, who won their last three meetings.

However, the 22-year-old had little trouble against De Minaur, who was hampered by a hip injury, and cruised to victory in just over two hours to set up a semi-final against either Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev.

“I think I played a solid match. I feel the best fitness-wise I’ve been in a long, long time and I think that’s where Alex has sort of got me in the past,” Draper said in his on-court interview.

“I also think he was struggling a little bit today with something, which may have helped me. Credit to Alex. He’s an amazing fighter, an unbelievable player and we’re going to have many more battles to come,” he said.

De Minaur struggled to find his range from the start and was broken early, setting the tone for the match as he racked up the unforced errors and Draper raced into a 4-1 lead.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal

Finding himself on the ropes, the Australian ratcheted up his forehand power, but Draper served well to clinch the first set.

With Draper up a break and leading 2-1, the second set was briefly interrupted when both players had injury concerns.

De Minaur, who pulled out of a Wimbledon quarterfinal in July due to a hip injury, appeared to touch his hip while moving gingerly, while Draper required a timeout to have his right thigh strapped.

When play resumed, De Minaur broke to level the set at 4-4, but Draper recovered from his injury well and broke in the 11th game before consolidating to seize a 2-0 lead in the match.

De Minaur was unable to shake off his own injury, however, and his fitness continued to deteriorate as the match wore on.

The 25-year-old could not compete with Draper’s power and precision in the third set as he was broken twice in succession before losing in a Grand Slam quarter-final for the fourth time in his career.

Draper next faces another tough test in either Australian Open champion Sinner or 2021 US Open winner Medvedev, who meet later on Wednesday.

“I’m a big sports fan, a big tennis fan, so I’ll definitely be watching the match tonight if it doesn’t go too late. And yeah, I’ll just enjoy the win and relax,” Draper said.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2024 /

Jack Draper /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 1: Shubman Gill’s India A takes on India B; Iyer-led India D to face Gaikwad’s India C
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Jack Draper beats Alex de Minaur to reach maiden major semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Muchova into second successive US Open semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Jack Draper beats Alex de Minaur to reach maiden major semifinal
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Muchova into second successive US Open semifinal
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Sinner eyes semifinal spot as Swiatek looks to halt American surge
    AFP
  5. US Open 2024: Nobody unbeatable anymore, says Frances Tiafoe ahead of semifinal against Taylor Fritz
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 1: Shubman Gill’s India A takes on India B; Iyer-led India D to face Gaikwad’s India C
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Jack Draper beats Alex de Minaur to reach maiden major semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Duplantis vs Warholm 100m race: Mondo beats Karsten in exhibition sprint, clocks 10.37s timing
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Muchova into second successive US Open semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment