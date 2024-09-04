MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Muchova into second successive US Open semifinal, to face winner of Swiatek vs Pegula

World No. 52 Muchova triumphed 6-1, 6-4 and will face either World No. 1 and 2022 champion Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula of the United States for a place in Saturday’s final.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 23:24 IST , New York, United States - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match of US Open 2024.
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match of US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic celebrates a point against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match of US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, in only her sixth tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 US Open, beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the New York semifinal for a second consecutive year.

Muchova, who returned to action in June after recovering from the injury that led to surgery in February, fought through hip discomfort and leaned on her backhand slice to dispatch the Brazilian 22nd seed in 85 minutes.

Muchova made a fast start as she grabbed a 4-0 double break lead, held to love and, after Haddad Maia finally got on the board, closed out the opening set on serve.

Haddad Maia improved in the second set but Muchova, who suddenly began grabbing her hip between points, unleashed a backhand winner to break for a 3-2 lead before leaving the court with the physio.

The players exchanged breaks over the next two games before Muchova, after having the physio and doctor at her chair, held to reach 5-3 before going on to clinch victory on her serve with an ace on her first match point.

Muchova, who has not dropped a set at the year’s final Grand Slam, will next face either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a spot in the New York final.

