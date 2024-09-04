US Open 2024: Muchova into second successive US Open semifinal, to face winner of Swiatek vs Pegula

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova, in only her sixth tournament back after suffering a wrist injury at the 2023 US Open, beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the New York semifinal for a second consecutive year.

Muchova, who returned to action in June after recovering from the injury that led to surgery in February, fought through hip discomfort and leaned on her backhand slice to dispatch the Brazilian 22nd seed in 85 minutes.

Muchova made a fast start as she grabbed a 4-0 double break lead, held to love and, after Haddad Maia finally got on the board, closed out the opening set on serve.

Haddad Maia improved in the second set but Muchova, who suddenly began grabbing her hip between points, unleashed a backhand winner to break for a 3-2 lead before leaving the court with the physio.

The players exchanged breaks over the next two games before Muchova, after having the physio and doctor at her chair, held to reach 5-3 before going on to clinch victory on her serve with an ace on her first match point.

Muchova, who has not dropped a set at the year’s final Grand Slam, will next face either top seed Iga Swiatek or American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a spot in the New York final.