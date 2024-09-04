MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Nobody unbeatable anymore, says Frances Tiafoe ahead of semifinal against Taylor Fritz

Friday’s semifinal will be the first all-American men’s singles last-four clash since Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri at the 2005 US Open.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 11:38 IST , New York

AFP
Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the US Open men’s singles quarterfinal.
Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the US Open men's singles quarterfinal.
infoIcon

Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the US Open men’s singles quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe heads into Friday’s all-American US Open 2024 semifinal against Taylor Fritz insisting that nobody is unbeatable anymore.

This year’s US Open has seen 24-time Slam winner and four-time New York champion Novak Djokovic suffer his earliest exit in 18 years.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 champion and winner this year at the French Open and Wimbledon, was also a first-week casualty.

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer is long retired while Rafael Nadal, a four-time winner, is 38 and absent from this edition, heading into the twilight of his career.

“It was only a matter of time, the game is open. It’s not like it once was where you make quarter-finals, you play Rafa, and you’re looking at flights,” said Tiafoe.

“Now it’s just totally different and no one’s unbeatable, especially later in the season where guys are maybe a little bit cooked. Maybe just not as fresh and they’re vulnerable. It’s pretty exciting,” he added.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen blames sleepless night for quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka, eyes China ‘prime time’

Tiafoe, the 20th seed, progressed to the semifinals on Tuesday after ninth-ranked Grigor Dimitrov suffered an injury in the third set of their quarter-final and quit in the fourth with the score at 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 4-1.

Tiafoe also reached the last four in 2022 while Fritz booked a place in his first Grand Slam semifinal by defeating 2020 runner-up and fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Andy Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam title when he claimed the 2003 US Open.

He was also the last home player to make a final in New York when he was defeated by Federer in the 2006 championship match.

Friday’s semifinal will be the first all-American men’s singles last-four clash since Andre Agassi defeated Robby Ginepri at the 2005 US Open.

