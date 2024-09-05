MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Mladenovic-Zhang stop Townsend-Siniakova, will face Ostapenko-Kichenok for women’s doubles title

Taylor Townsend can still leave New York with a title, as she and Donald Young will play Thursday in the mixed doubles final.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 08:46 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AP
Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic will play against the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the US Open 2024 women’s doubles final.
Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic will play against the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the US Open 2024 women's doubles final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic will play against the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the US Open 2024 women’s doubles final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai stopped Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova’s bid for a second straight major women’s doubles title, beating the No. 3 seeds 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday at the US Open 2024.

Mladenovic and Shuai will play Friday against the No. 7-seeded team of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, who lost to Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in this year’s Australian Open final.

Siniakova had swept the Grand Slam doubles tournaments since, winning the French Open title with Coco Gauff before teaming with Townsend to take the trophy at the All England Club.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula sends top seed Iga Swiatek packing to reach semifinal

Townsend can still leave New York with a title, as she and Donald Young will play Thursday in the mixed doubles final.

Ostapenko and Kichenok beat the No. 10-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-2.

