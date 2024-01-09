MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ostapenko rallies to beat Cirstea in Adelaide, Kenin wins in Hobart

Ostapenko, a quarter-finalist at last week’s Brisbane International, needed nearly two hours to settle the match at the Australian Open tune-up event, enjoying a modicum of revenge after the Romanian beat her at Wimbledon last year.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 10:12 IST , ADELAIDE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action.
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko came back from a sluggish start to beat Sorana Cirstea 2-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round of the Adelaide International on Tuesday.

Ostapenko, a quarter-finalist at last week’s Brisbane International, needed nearly two hours to settle the match at the Australian Open tune-up event, enjoying a modicum of revenge after the Romanian beat her at Wimbledon last year.

Cirstea won four games in a row to race through the opening set but former French Open champion Ostapenko hit back in the second and fired back-to-back aces to force the decider.

ALSO READ | Bautista Agut, Shapovalov fall in first round in Auckland

The Latvian then raced to a 5-2 lead but was broken serving for the match. She blew two match points at 5-3 but went on to seal victory with her sixth ace.

Laura Siegemund, who was part of the Germany team that won the United Cup title last week, upset world number 14 Liudmila Samsonova 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4.

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin began her campaign at the Hobart International, another Melbourne Park warm-up event, with a 6-3 6-3 win against Greet Minnen of Belgium.

Kenin, who saved all three break points she faced in the match, will meet Daria Saville for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Returning to the tour for the first time since last year’s Wimbledon, Denis Shapovalov lost 6-4 6-2 to Sebastian Ofner at Auckland Classic.

Related Topics

Jelena Ostapenko

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ostapenko rallies to beat Cirstea in Adelaide, Kenin wins in Hobart
    Reuters
  2. Osimhen dreams of AFCON title and end to Nigerian suffering
    AFP
  3. Bautista Agut, Shapovalov fall in first round in Auckland
    Nigamanth P _11728
  4. Jabeur’s mission for Grand Slam success continues at Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Ostapenko rallies to beat Cirstea in Adelaide, Kenin wins in Hobart
    Reuters
  2. Bautista Agut, Shapovalov fall in first round in Auckland
    Nigamanth P _11728
  3. Jabeur’s mission for Grand Slam success continues at Australian Open
    Reuters
  4. Krejcikova crashes out to qualifier in Adelaide first round
    AFP
  5. Zverev-led Germany beat Swiatek’s Poland to win United Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ostapenko rallies to beat Cirstea in Adelaide, Kenin wins in Hobart
    Reuters
  2. Osimhen dreams of AFCON title and end to Nigerian suffering
    AFP
  3. Bautista Agut, Shapovalov fall in first round in Auckland
    Nigamanth P _11728
  4. Jabeur’s mission for Grand Slam success continues at Australian Open
    Reuters
  5. Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment