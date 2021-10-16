Karan and Shruti shine at National junior tennis championships

Karan Singh established himself as the best junior in the country as he played the big game to outgun second seed Aman Dahiya 6-4, 6-2 in the boys final of the National junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The last time he played a junior tournament, Karan was beaten in the ITF grade-4 final by Aman in Kathmandu, in February. Thereafter, Karan has only been focusing on men’s circuit, and stepped up his game to meet the demands.

Karan has the makings to emerge as one of the fastest servers in Indian tennis, as he served thunderbolts to exasperate Aman. His groundstrokes were razor sharp as he hit clean to race through the match.

"I was very confident. I had lost to him last time by the same score in Kathmandu. This title is very important for me and the National Tennis Centre. We have been working very hard," said Karan who trains under Zeeshan Ali in the Capital.

"He played very well," conceded 17-year-old Aman, who trains with coach Jignesh Rawal at the Altevol Academy in Ahmedabad.

Even though he started the match with a double fault and Aman, in contrast, had started with an ace, there was no doubt that Karan was the better player on the day as he gave glimpses of his tremendous potential with an all-court entertaining game.

"Karan has a big game. He is playing the men’s level," said coach Zeeshan.

In the girls final, Shruti Ahlawat, the best ranked Indian girl in the international circuit, rallied from a slow start to beat second seed Suhitha Maruri 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in a long drawn baseline battle of wits. The 15-year-old Shruti, who trains with coach Pundreek Chaturvedi, stressed on her sound temperament as much as a strong game.