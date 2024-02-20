MagazineBuy Print

Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery

Muchova is currently ranked 10th and reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2023, where she eliminated Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 22:15 IST , CHENNAI

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during French Open in 2022
Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during French Open in 2022 | Photo Credit: AP
Karolina Muchova, last year’s runner-up at the French Open, had an operation on her right wrist for an injury that has sidelined her since September.

“Following my injury at the U.S. Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary. So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I’ll be okay now,” Muchova wrote on social media Tuesday. “The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon.”

The 27-year-old from the Czech Republic is currently ranked 10th. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros in 2023, saving a match point en route to eliminating Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the title match.

Muchova then made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open before losing to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

