Tennis Tennis Second-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova while third-seed Aryna Sabalenka beat teenager Coco Gauff to enter the Ostrava Open quarters. PTI 23 October, 2020 11:10 IST Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova completed an upset to oust the second-seed Karolina Pliskova to enter the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. - TWITTER/WTA PTI 23 October, 2020 11:10 IST Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open.The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursday.Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka came from two breaks down in the deciding set to eliminate American teenager Coco Gauff 1-6 7-5 7-6 (2).The 16-year-old Gauff beat Sabalenka in Lexington in August en route to the semifinals and held a 5-2 lead in the third set before Belarusian came back."I just need to play a little bit smarter on pressure points, to make my opponent play," Gauff said. A magnificent rally ends with our #shotoftheday by Veronika Kudermetova! #jtbankaostravaopen pic.twitter.com/eqwgeGkF8E— wta (@WTA) October 22, 2020 Sabalenka credited Gauff with her forcing her to play long rallies."She's 16 and she's playing on this level," Sabalenka said."I would like to be on this level when I was 16."Also, seventh-seeded Elise Mertens beat Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-2 while Ons Jabeur defeated former French Open champion Jelana Ostapenko 6-4 6-4.The hard-court indoor event was added to the tour after tournaments in China were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos