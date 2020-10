Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances Wolffkran Open quarters

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Lukas Lacko of Sovakia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinal of the Wolffkran Open challenger tournament in Ismaning, Germany.

Prajnesh, seeded seventh, will face Germany's Daniel Masur in Friday's last-eight clash.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost his singles second round and the doubles pre-quarterfinals with Purav Raja. Sriram Balaji also lost the doubles first round with Luca Margaroli.

At the Bett1Hulks Championship in Cologne, Divij Sharan and Tennys Sandgren went down to second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in the doubles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Arjun Kadhe lost to Latvia's Martins Podzus in the pre-quarterfinal at the ITF event in Egypt, while he teamed up with Ukraine's Vladyslav Manafov to advance to the doubles semifinal.

The results:

Wolffkran Open - Ismaning, Germany

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Lukas Lacko (Svk) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sebastian Korda & Brandon Nakashima (US) bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 7-5; Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) & Alex Lawson (US) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 5-7, 6-3, [10-4].

Bett1Hulks Championship - Cologne, Germany

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Oliver Marach (Aut) & Mate Pavic (Cro) bt Tennys Sandgren (US) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.

ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Martins Podzus (Lat) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Flavio Coboli (Ita) & Alexander Donski (Bul) 6-1, 6-4.