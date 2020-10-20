Tennis

Cologne Championships: Sumit Nagal loses in first round

Sumit Nagal went down 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw first round of the Cologne Championships on Tuesday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 20 October, 2020 19:12 IST

Sumit Nagal was beaten by Momir Kecmanovic in the first round at Cologne.   -  FILE PHOTO/AP

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 20 October, 2020 19:12 IST

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost from the brink of victory in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Sumit, who had lost the second and final round in the qualifying event, was beaten 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw. His efforts fetched him €5,415.

In the Challenger in Ismaning, Germany, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of singles.

The results:

€271,345 ATP, Cologne, Germany
Singles (first round): Momir Kecmanovic (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 4-6 7-6(4), 6-1.

Qualifying singles (second and final round):

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2;

First round: Sumit Nagal bt Norbert Gombos (Svk) 7-5, 6-4.

€44,820 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany
Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3); Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Quentin Halys (Fra) 7-6(5), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):

Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Marko Miladinovic & Miljan Zekic (Srb) 6-3, 6-4;

Felix Corwin (US) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) & Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-4.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos

 Related