Tennis Tennis Cologne Championships: Sumit Nagal loses in first round Sumit Nagal went down 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw first round of the Cologne Championships on Tuesday. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 20 October, 2020 19:12 IST Sumit Nagal was beaten by Momir Kecmanovic in the first round at Cologne. - FILE PHOTO/AP Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 20 October, 2020 19:12 IST Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost from the brink of victory in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Cologne, Germany.Sumit, who had lost the second and final round in the qualifying event, was beaten 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw. His efforts fetched him €5,415.In the Challenger in Ismaning, Germany, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of singles.The results:€271,345 ATP, Cologne, GermanySingles (first round): Momir Kecmanovic (Srb) bt Sumit Nagal 4-6 7-6(4), 6-1.Qualifying singles (second and final round): Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2; First round: Sumit Nagal bt Norbert Gombos (Svk) 7-5, 6-4.€44,820 Challenger, Ismaning, GermanySingles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3); Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Quentin Halys (Fra) 7-6(5), 6-3.$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, EgyptDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Marko Miladinovic & Miljan Zekic (Srb) 6-3, 6-4; Felix Corwin (US) & Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) & Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 6-4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos