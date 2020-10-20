Cologne Championships: Sumit Nagal loses in first round

Lucky loser Sumit Nagal lost from the brink of victory in the first round of the €271,345 ATP tennis tournament in Cologne, Germany.

Sumit, who had lost the second and final round in the qualifying event, was beaten 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 by Momir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the main draw. His efforts fetched him €5,415.

In the Challenger in Ismaning, Germany, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of singles.



The results: