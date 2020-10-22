Zverev, Auger-Aliassime reach Cologne quarterfinals

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australia's John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday. Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week's Cologne Indoors.



The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ| Julia Goerges retires from tennis at 31



Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime needed 2 hours, 46 minutes to defeat 87th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays either Jan-Lennard Struff or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.



Struff earlier won his first-round match against Marco Cecchinato, 6-3, 6-1. Also, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the second round.