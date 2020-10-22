Tennis Tennis Zverev, Auger-Aliassime reach Cologne quarterfinals Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week's Cologne Indoors. AP 22 October, 2020 13:22 IST Alexander Zverev overcame Australia's John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday. - REUTERS AP 22 October, 2020 13:22 IST Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australia's John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday. Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last week's Cologne Indoors. The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.READ| Julia Goerges retires from tennis at 31 Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime needed 2 hours, 46 minutes to defeat 87th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays either Jan-Lennard Struff or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals. Struff earlier won his first-round match against Marco Cecchinato, 6-3, 6-1. Also, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the second round. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos