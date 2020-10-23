Tennis Tennis Schwartzman returns with win over Otte in Cologne The ninth-ranked Schwartzman was playing his first match since breaking into the top following his loss to Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals. AP 23 October, 2020 10:05 IST Diego Schwartzman was playing his first match since the French Open semifinals. - Getty Images AP 23 October, 2020 10:05 IST Diego Schwartzman returned to action after his run to the French Open semifinals by beating Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-2 at the Cologne Championships on Thursday.The ninth-ranked Schwartzman was playing his first match since breaking into the top following his loss to Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals. He will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals.READ| Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to Wolffkran Open quarters Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov lost 6-1, 4-6, 2-6 to French veteran Gilles Simon. Simon avoided a second successive second-round exit in Cologne after he lost at the same stage at the first of the two ATP tournaments in the German city last week.Yoshihito Nishioka earned a quarterfinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime after he beat seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos