Injured Pliskova out of Australian Open World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training. Reuters 16 December, 2021 10:18 IST FILE PHOTO: The 29-year-old reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 16 December, 2021 10:18 IST World number four Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open with a hand injury sustained in training, the player said on Thursday in a statement released by tournament organisers.The 29-year-old reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2019, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. She reached the final at Wimbledon this year before a run to the quarterfinals of the US Open.READ: Thiem delays comeback, pulls out of Abu Dhabi event"Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won't be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and (the) Australian Open this year," Pliskova said.Pliskova is the latest high-profile player to miss the Melbourne Park major, with Grand Slam champions Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer also absent.The Australian Open begins on January 17.