MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boulter-De Minaur couple wins titles in same week for the second time in 2024

After securing her third WTA tour title, Boulter jokingly chided De Minaur for not making the relatively short journey from the Netherlands to the English city of Nottingham to cheer her on.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 18:30 IST , LONDON - 6 MINS READ

AFP
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (right) retained her Nottingham Open crown while her Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur (left) won the title in s’Hertogenbosch on Sunday.
Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (right) retained her Nottingham Open crown while her Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur (left) won the title in s’Hertogenbosch on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Great Britain’s Katie Boulter (right) retained her Nottingham Open crown while her Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur (left) won the title in s’Hertogenbosch on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Britain’s Katie Boulter and her Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur had a day to remember as the tennis couple both won grass-court tour titles on Sunday.

Boulter retained her Nottingham Open crown, in front of a home crowd, with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in the final over Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Her success came just hours after top seed De Minaur defeated Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-2, 6-4 to take the s’Hertogenbosch title -- an equivalent men’s warm-up event for Wimbledon.

After securing her third WTA tour title, Boulter jokingly chided De Minaur for not making the relatively short journey from the Netherlands to the English city of Nottingham to cheer her on.

READ MORE | Wimbledon 2024: French Open champion Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season

“My boyfriend didn’t make the trip even though I thought he might after his win in ‘sHertogenbosch but yeah we’ll have to be talking about that tonight and see if we’re going to be still together,” said Boulter. “I don’t know, but I hope he’s going to be listening to this because we’ve got some talking to do!”

It was the second time the pair had won titles in the same week, with the 27-year-old Boulter’s latest success capping a fine day for British tennis after Jack Draper claimed his maiden title by winning the Stuttgart Open earlier on Sunday.

Both Boulter and Pliskova had a lengthy day of competitive action after weather delays led to their semi-finals also being staged on Sunday. Boulter beat former US Open champion and compatriot Emma Raducanu, again after losing the first set, while Pliskova saw of France’s Diane Parry 6-7(9), 6-1, 6-4.

READ MORE | Sumit Nagal loses Challenger final in Perugia

Defeat by Boulter meant Pliskova, a former US Open and Wimbledon finalist, had lost in Nottingham for the first time after winning the title in her only previous appearance in 2016.

“Today was brutal,” said 27-year-old Boulter. “It is incredible to be here, it’s got a special place in my heart, it always will do. It’s been an incredible week for me, mentally tough afer a really hard clay-court season.”

Boulter surged into a 4-2 lead in the final only for Pliskova to reel of four successive games as she won the opening set. But an undaunted Boulter secured an early break in the second set and, significantly, didn’t let it slip before serving out to square the match. 

Boulter then carried that momentum into the deciding set, breaking Pliskova twice to secure a second straight Nottingham title. Earlier, Boulter beat Raducanu 6-7(13), 6-3, 6-4 in a semifinal held over from Saturday because of bad light after her 21-year-old fellow Briton had taken the first set in a marathon tie-break.

The match lasted over three hours, with Raducanu enjoying an encouraging return to action following a seven-week absence as she manages her schedule following wrist and ankle surgery last year.

“I feel strong, I feel like I could play tomorrow, I am just shaking of a bit of a bug and cold but otherwise physically I am great,” said Raducanu.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alex De Minaur /

Katie Boulter /

ATP /

WTA /

Nottingham Open /

Libema Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Romania vs Ukraine LIVE score, ROU 0-0 UKR, Euro 2024 updates: First-half underway in Group E opener, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boulter-De Minaur couple wins titles in same week for the second time in 2024
    AFP
  4. Rubiales to go on trial in Spain over unwanted kiss in February
    AFP
  5. WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boulter-De Minaur couple wins titles in same week for the second time in 2024
    AFP
  3. Sumit Nagal goes past Leander Paes, becomes joint-fourth highest-ranked Indian man in ATP Rankings history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: French Open champion Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
    AFP
  5. Andy Murray uncertain if he’ll play in fifth Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Romania vs Ukraine LIVE score, ROU 0-0 UKR, Euro 2024 updates: First-half underway in Group E opener, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boulter-De Minaur couple wins titles in same week for the second time in 2024
    AFP
  4. Rubiales to go on trial in Spain over unwanted kiss in February
    AFP
  5. WI vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment