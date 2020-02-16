Tennis Tennis Clijsters faces Muguruza on tough return in Dubai Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg. PTI Dubai 16 February, 2020 17:35 IST Belgium's Kim Clijsters signs autographs ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis tournament. - Getty Images PTI Dubai 16 February, 2020 17:35 IST Kim Clijsters faces an unexpectedly tough first match on her comeback after seven years out in Dubai this week - against Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza.Clijsters, 36, had been due to play Kiki Bertens but the eighth-ranked Dutch player withdrew after reaching the Sunday final in St Petersburg.Read: Kiki Bertens sets up St Petersburg final with Elena Rybakina Her absence moved tournament wild card Muguruza into the draw opposite Clijsters, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion and mother-of-three who is making a return after last competing at the 2012 US Open.Spain’s Muguruza, a two-time Major winner, becomes the ninth seed and will take on Clijsters in the first round at the Aviation Club.Top seed Simona Halep and number two Karolina Pliskova both have byes into the second round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos