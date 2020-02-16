Tennis Tennis ATP Tour: Rohan Bopanna bows out in doubles semifinals Bopanna and partner Denis Shapovalov suffer a 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 defeat against Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff. Team Sportstar New Delhi 16 February, 2020 20:24 IST Rohan Bopanna is the current World No. 41 in men’s doubles. - AP (FILE) Team Sportstar New Delhi 16 February, 2020 20:24 IST Rohan Bopanna and doubles partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada were beaten 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 by Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff in the doubles semifinals of the EUR 2,155,295 ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.The semifinal entry was worth 180 ATP points and EUR 32,080.The results (EUR 2,155,295 ATP-500, Rotterdam, Holland)Doubles (semifinals): Henri Kontinen (Fin) & Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 5-7, 6-2, [10-8]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos