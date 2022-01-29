Kuzuhara, Marcinko win Australian Open junior titles

Top seed Bruno Kuzuhara won the Australian Open junior boys' title on Saturday, in an extraordinary conclusion to a marathon match that saw his Czech opponent Jakub Mensik collapse with cramp after match point and taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Mensik won a long rally to make it 30-30 at 5-6 in the third and concluding set, but he was barely able to stand following that exchange and hit two consecutive double faults to hand victory to the American, who prevailed 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 7-5 in just under four hours.

"First of all, it's an unfortunate way to win it," said Kuzuhara in an on-court interview. "I'm wishing Jakub a speedy recovery. It was a great fight. We pushed each other right until the end. Great match, if you're watching inside. Thanks, man."

The 17-year-old Kuzuhara walked across the court to check on Mensik after the final point before officials arrived with a wheelchair to escort him off for treatment.

Petra Marcinko of Croatia holds her trophy aloft after defeating Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the girls' singles final at the Australian Open. - AP

In the girls' singles final, Croatian top seed Petra Marcinko secured her first major title with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Belgium's Sofia Costoulas.