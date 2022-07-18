July 18, ATP and WTA Rankings: Cerundolo, Pegula reach career-high rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on July 18, 2022.
ATP
Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Maxime Cressy of the US reached career-high rankings of 30 (moved up nine places) and 33 (moved up eight places) after maiden tour-level titles in Bastad and Newport, respectively.
Former world number one Andy Murray moved two places to 50 after his quarterfinal finish in Newport.
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem climbed 65 places to 274 after making it to the quarterfinals in Bastad. The Austrian, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, ended his run of six straight tour-level defeats since his return to professional tennis in March this year. Thiem had been out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.
Elsewhere, there were no changes in the top 10.
WTA
Croatian Petra Martic and Bernarda Pera of the US made significant improvements to their rankings with the titles in Lausanne and Budapest, respectively. While Martic jumped 30 places to 55, Pera climbed 49 places to 81.
There was one change in the top 10 - American Jessica Pegula reached a career-high ranking of 7 after her compatriot and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins was upset by local wildcard Simona Waltert in the first round in Lausanne.
Barbora Krejcikova dropped two places to 19 after the top-seeded Czech lost to China’s Xiyu Wang in the first round in Budapest.
|Men's Top 10
|Women's Top 10
|(RUS) Daniil Medvedev
|(POL) Iga Swiatek
|(GER) Alexander Zverev
|(EST) Anett Kontaveit
|(ESP) Rafael Nadal
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari
|(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas
|(ESP) Paula Badosa
|(NOR) Casper Ruud
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur
|(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka
|(SRB) Novak Djokovic
|(USA) Jessica Pegula
|(RUS) Andrey Rublev
|(USA) Danielle Collins
|(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime
|(ESP) Garbine Muguruza
|(ITA) Jannik Sinner
|(GBR) Emma Raducanu