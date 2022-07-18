July 18, ATP and WTA Rankings: Cerundolo, Pegula reach career-high rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on July 18, 2022.

ATP

Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo and Maxime Cressy of the US reached career-high rankings of 30 (moved up nine places) and 33 (moved up eight places) after maiden tour-level titles in Bastad and Newport, respectively.

Former world number one Andy Murray moved two places to 50 after his quarterfinal finish in Newport.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem climbed 65 places to 274 after making it to the quarterfinals in Bastad. The Austrian, who had reached a career-high ranking of 3 in March 2020, ended his run of six straight tour-level defeats since his return to professional tennis in March this year. Thiem had been out for nine months due to a wrist injury sustained at the 2021 Mallorca Championships.

Elsewhere, there were no changes in the top 10.

Indians Ramkumar Ramanathan achieved a career-high doubles ranking of 64 (moved up five places) after reaching the semifinals in Newport with Australian John-Patrick Smith. N. Sriram Balaji - 116 (climbed up two places), Saketh Myneni - 123 (climbed up two places), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 131 (climbed up six places), Arjun Kadhe - 135 (moved up six places), Yuki Bhambri - 161 (moved up five places), Purav Raja - 174 (moved up three places) and Divij Sharan - 196 (moved up six places) also improved their doubles rankings. However, Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop, who were the top seeds in Bastad, crashed out in the opening round. Bopanna gained no points and stays at 21. In singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran climbed up eight places to 295 after reaching the semifinals at the $25k ITF event in Nur-Sultan. Ramkumar dropped 13 places to 196 after first-round exit in the qualifying round in Newport

WTA

Croatian Petra Martic and Bernarda Pera of the US made significant improvements to their rankings with the titles in Lausanne and Budapest, respectively. While Martic jumped 30 places to 55, Pera climbed 49 places to 81.

There was one change in the top 10 - American Jessica Pegula reached a career-high ranking of 7 after her compatriot and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins was upset by local wildcard Simona Waltert in the first round in Lausanne.

Barbora Krejcikova dropped two places to 19 after the top-seeded Czech lost to China’s Xiyu Wang in the first round in Budapest.

Indians Ankita Raina climbed up three places to 131 in the doubles rankings after winning the ITF $25k title in Nur-Sultan with Japan’s Momoko Kobori. Prarthana Thombare jumped 17 places to 200 post a runner-up finish with her British partner Emily Appleton at the ITF $60k event in Liepaja. Rutuja Bhosale moved up 10 places to 248. Sania Mirza remains the top-ranked Indian woman in doubles at 23. In singles, Ankita reached 344 after climbing two places while Karman Thandi moved up three places to 384.