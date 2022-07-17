Tennis

Cerundolo, Pera claims maiden tour-level titles in Bastad, Budapest

Cerundolo won through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first meeting of the pair, having eliminated top seed Casper Ruud in the second round.

AFP
17 July, 2022 20:36 IST
17 July, 2022 20:36 IST
File Photo: This landmark success will lift Cerundolo into the top 30 for the first time.

File Photo: This landmark success will lift Cerundolo into the top 30 for the first time. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cerundolo won through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first meeting of the pair, having eliminated top seed Casper Ruud in the second round.

Francisco Cerundolo capped an impressive week to claim his maiden ATP title with a straight sets win over fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez in Bastad on Sunday.

The 23-year-old won through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first meeting of the pair, having eliminated top seed and Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud of Norway in the second round.

Cerundolo broke into the Top 100 in February after runs to the quarter-finals in Buenos Aires and the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro, before reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Miami in March.

This landmark success will lift him into the top 30 for the first time.

Qualifier Pera wins first WTA title in Budapest

Bernarda Pera of the United States captured her maiden WTA title when the world number 130 defeated Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Budapest claycourt event.

The 27-year-old, who came through qualifying, needed just 87 minutes to secure victory and cap a week in which she did not drop a set.

Martic claims second WTA title in Lausanne

World number 85 Petra Martic won the second title of her career by beating Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to claim the Lausanne WTA event.

Croat Martic, 31, overcame the world 124 in 1hr 29min to clinch her first success since Istanbul in 2019.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us