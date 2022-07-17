Cerundolo, Pera claims maiden tour-level titles in Bastad, Budapest

Francisco Cerundolo capped an impressive week to claim his maiden ATP title with a straight sets win over fellow Argentine Sebastian Baez in Bastad on Sunday.

The 23-year-old won through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the first meeting of the pair, having eliminated top seed and Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud of Norway in the second round.

Cerundolo broke into the Top 100 in February after runs to the quarter-finals in Buenos Aires and the semi-finals in Rio de Janeiro, before reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final in Miami in March.

This landmark success will lift him into the top 30 for the first time.

Qualifier Pera wins first WTA title in Budapest

Bernarda Pera of the United States captured her maiden WTA title when the world number 130 defeated Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Budapest claycourt event.

The 27-year-old, who came through qualifying, needed just 87 minutes to secure victory and cap a week in which she did not drop a set.

Martic claims second WTA title in Lausanne

World number 85 Petra Martic won the second title of her career by beating Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2 to claim the Lausanne WTA event.

Croat Martic, 31, overcame the world 124 in 1hr 29min to clinch her first success since Istanbul in 2019.

