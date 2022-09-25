Laver Cup 2022 Live Updates, Final Day: Auger-Aliassime leads Djokovic 6-3; Team Europe leads Team World 8-7

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of final day of the Laver Cup 2022. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the O2 Arena in London.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC (TEAM EUROPE) 3 FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME (TEAM WORLD) 6

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic* 1-2 Auger-Aliassime

T ace from Djokovic to go 30-15 up. Team World challenges the call unsuccessfully. Wide serve into the ad court and FAA hits the backhand crosscourt long. Wide serve into the deuce court followed by a forehand down the middle but the Canadian wins the point with a backhand pass. Backhand slice from Djokovic and FAA hits the forehand into the net.

Djokovic 0-2 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA goes up 40-0 in no time. Djokovic saves one game point with a backhand down the line winner. The Serbian saves another with a forehand crosscourt. FAA consolidates the break as Djokovic hits the forehand return into the net on the Canadian’s second serve.

Djokovic* 0-1 Auger-Aliassime

Just the sort of set FAA would have hoped for as the Canadian comes from 0-30 down to break Djokovic in the opening game of the second set!

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Djokovic 3-6 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA serving for the set. Begins with a double fault. Second serve, into the body, and Djokovic hits the backhand return into the net. An ace down the T. Another brilliant serve down the middle and Djokovic’s forehand return goes wide. Two set points. Djokovic saves first as FAA makes an unforced error on the forehand. Wide serve into the ad court, follows it up with a crosscourt forehand into the deuce court and ends it with a forehand volley winner in the ad court - Felix Auger-Aliassime takes the first set 6-3!

Djokovic* 3-5 Auger-Aliassime

A goregous inside-out forehand winner from FAA to go 30-0 up on Djokovic’s serve. Backhand crosscourt winner from FAA after Djokovic’s saves the first passing shot. Three break points for the Canadian. FAA converts the first one itself with a ruthless forehand winner on Djokovic’s first serve up the T.

Djokovic 3-4 Auger-Aliassime*

Ace, wide into the deuce court, from FAA - 15-0. And another - 30-15. Backhand from the Canadian goes long - 30-all. A 14-shot rally and FAA ends it with a forehand into the net. Break point for Djokovic. Djokovic hits a crosscourt backhand, the line umpire calls it out before the chair umpire overrules it. Felix challenges the call and it indeed is out - deuce. FAA holds.

Djokovic* 3-3 Auger-Aliassime

Love hold for Djokovic.

Djokovic 2-3 Auger-Aliassime*

Ace, wide into the deuce court, and FAA is 30-15 up. Follows it up with an ace down the middle - 40-15. Wide serve from FAA, Djokovic manages to get the forehand crosscourt return in and the Canadian hits the forehand down the line long - 40-30. Djokovic mishits the backhand and FAA holds serve.

Djokovic* 2-2 Auger-Aliassime

Aggressive forehand return down the middle from FAA on Djokovic’s second serve and the Serbian’s forehand return in reply is long - 30-15. Forehand pass from FAA, Djokovic let’s it go and it lands well inside the baseline - 30-all. FAA closes in on the net but hits the backhand volley into the net - 40-30. Djokovic goes to the deuce court and FAA hits a forehand down the line on the ad court - deuce. Backhand slice from FAA, Djokovic rushes in and hits the forehand down the line but it is long. Break point for FAA. Double fault from Djokovic and we are back on serve!

Djokovic 2-1 Auger-Aliassime*

Ace wide into the deuce court from FAA. T serve from the Canadian and Djokovic’s forehand return goes long. Serve and volley from FAA done right and he is 40-0 up. Love hold for the Canadian after another gun first serve down the middle.

Djokovic* 2-0 Auger-Aliassime

Djokovic serves. Wide serve into the deuce court and the forehand return from FAA goes just beyond the baseline. Double fault from the Serbian - 15-all. Forehand volley winner down the line takes Djokovic to 30-15. Forehand down the line return winner from FAA on Djokovic’s serve down the middle - 30-all. Wide serve into the deuce court followed by a crosscourt forehand - 40-30 to Djokovic. Heavy forehand from FAA ends the game. Djokovic consolidates the break.

Djokovic 1-0 Auger-Aliassime*

FAA to serve first. The Canadian fails to find first serves in the opening two points, the Serbian gets into the rallies and FAA eventually makes two forehand errors - 0-30. Forehand crosscourt volley winner and Djokovic has two break points at 15-40. Second serve, into the body, and the Serbian hits the backhand return into the net - 30-40. Second serve from the Canadian, Djokovic hits the crosscourt backhand at him and FAA hits the forehand down the line wide. Djokovic gets the early break.

6:45PM IST - Here we go. The two players are set to step onto the court with their respective captains.

6:30PM IST - Auger-Aliassime will be back on court shortly to face Novak Djokovic in singles.

The second match of today's session features a clash between Novak Djokovic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.#LaverCuppic.twitter.com/yrzUXnZN0A — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 25, 2022

MURRAY/BERRETTINI 6 3 AUGER-ALIASSIME/SOCK 2 6

MATCH TIEBREAK

Berrettini begins with an ace wide into the deuce court. Second serve from FAA and Murray hits the backhand return into the net. Forehand volley from FAA goes long and Murray makes the same mistake in the next rally - 2-2. Second serve from Murray, wide into the deuce court and FAA’s forehand down the line is wide. Crosscourt forehand from Sock lands just wide. Team World challenges the call unsuccessfully. Serve down the middle from Sock, FAA puts the forehand volley away - Europe leading 4-3. Second serve from Berrettini and Sock hits a scorcher of a backhand down the line pass - 4-4. Double fault from Berrettini - World leads 5-4. Second serve from FAA, Berrettini goes down the line with the return and Sock hits the forehand volley at Murray’s feet at the net - 6-4 to Team World. FAA and Sock both attack Murray but the Brit comes out on top with a forehand down the middle drawing out an error on the forehand volley from Sock - 6-5 to Team World. Double fault from Murray and the two-point lead of Team World is back - 7-5. Lovely forehand pickup from Murray after wide serve into the deuce court and FAA hits the forehand in reply into the net - 7-6 to Team World. Backhand volley winner down the middle from Andy Murray makes it 7-all. Wide serve into the deuce court from Sock and Murray is unable to send his forehand return across the net - 8-7 to Team World. Berrettini levels the score again with a forehand crosscourt volley right at FAA’s feet - 8-all. Berrettini serves wide into the deuce court, FAA gets into the rally and suddenly, sends one shot directly at Murray at the net who hits the backhand volley into the net. Match point for Team World. FAA with the T serve, Murray sends the forehand return down the middle and Jack Sock finishes the match with a backhand crosscourt volley. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock win 2-6, 6-3, [10-8] and now, Team World trails Team Europe by just one point.

SECOND SET (* denotes server)

Murray/Berrettini 3-6 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

FAA serving for the set. Gorgeous backhand crosscourt volley winner from Andy Murray to steal the point after Team World looked in control - 15-0. Overcooked inside-out forehand from FAA and all of a sudden, Team Europe is up 30-0. Body serve from FAA, Sock puts the forehand volley away - 15-30. Serve down the middle from the Canadian, Berrettini’s forehand return goes long - 30-all. Overhead smash down the middle from Sock - 40-30. Set point for Team World. Second serve from FAA and Berrettini goes for the backhand down the line pass and makes it - deuce. Big serve down the middle from FAA and follows it up with a forehand volley. Another set point. Backhand volley into the open court from the Canadian seals the set! Match tiebreak, here we go.

Murray/Berrettini* 3-5 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Murray serving to stay in the set. Goes up 30-0 in no time. FAA with a magnificent forehand down the line winner to make it 30-all. Deuce game but Murray manages to hold as Berrettini ends the point with a backhand crosscourt volley.

Murray/Berrettini 2-5 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

Serve down the middle from Sock, FAA puts the forehand volley away - 15-0. Murray aims at FAA’s body at the net with a forehand down the line and the Canadian hits the backhand volley wide - 15-30. Great backhand crosscourt volley from FAA but an equally brilliant get from Berrettini, Sock sends the forehand in reply into the net - 15-40. Two break point chances. Sock saves the rally with a backhand lob and eventually gets the reward as Murray makes an error on the forehand - 30-40. Serve wide to Berrettini’s backhand, FAA puts the forehand volley winner down the middle - deuce. Excellent volleying from FAA and again, it forces Murray to make a mistake, this time with a backhand slice into the net. Sock again goes for the lob but this time, Berrettini is ready and hits an overhead smash right at FAA’s feet - deuce again. Forehand pass from Sock to earn another game point. Backhand into the net from Murray. Sock holds.

Murray/Berrettini* 2-4 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Big wide serve into the deuce court from Berrettini to begin. Second serve, Sock goes around the backhand but hits the forehand down the line long - 30-0. Forehand error, this time from the Canadian - 40-0. Berrettini converts his third game point to hold serve as Sock hits the backhand down the line return wide.

Murray/Berrettini 1-4 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

FAA serving. Murray hits a crosscourt forehand return on FAA’s serve down the middle and Sock’s backhand volley goes long - 15-all. The Canadian finds a big first serve down the middle ad Murray’s backhand is not strong enough to send the return - 30-15. FAA’s forehand dips enough to destroy the attempted backhand volley from Murray as otherwise, Sock and the Canadian were in the same half of the court - 40-15. Quick inside-out forehand from FAA and Berrettini’s inside-out forehand in response lands into the net. FAA holds.

Murray/Berrettini* 1-3 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Murray serves. Heavy forehand from Sock, goes well beyond the baseline - 15-all. Wide serve into the deuce court with FAA’s forehand return into the net - 30-15. Sock makes two defensive lobs to keep the rally going but the second one is long - 40-15. Good serve down the middle and FAA is unable to send the backhand return across the net.

Murray/Berrettini 0-3 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

Sock serving. FAA ends the first point with a backhand crosscourt volley. The Canadian is in full flow now. Nice movement from FAA at the net to draw an error on the backhand volley from Berrettini - 30-15. Berrettini redeems himself with a beautiful backhand volley before ending the point with a crosscourt overhead smash - 30-all. Murray hits a forehand into the net - 40-30. Forehand volley from FAA hits Berrettini in the chest. Sock holds.

Murray/Berrettini* 0-2 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Pressure on Berrettini as he goes down 15-30. Finds a big first serve and makes it 30-all. A wonderful defensive lob from FAA to keep the rally alive and eventually, the Italian hits a forehand long - 30-40. Berrettini makes mess of a simple forehand volley and Team World gets the early break in the second set.

Murray/Berrettini 0-1 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

FAA to serve first in the second set. Backhand crosscourt return from Murray on the Canadian’s second serve and Felix hits the crosscourt forehand in reply into the net. Overhead smash from Sock just manages to beat the long range of Berrettini - 40-15. Serve down the middle from FAA, Murray goes for the backhand down the line return but just misses the line.

FIRST SET (* denotes server)

Murray/Berrettini* 6-2 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Murray to serve for the set. Murray serves down the middle, FAA hits the forehand down the line with Berrettini responding with a backhand volley. FAA goes for the backhand down the middle but it is long - 15-0. T ace from Murray - 40-0. Three set points. Sock’s forehand on Murray’s second serve goes long. First set goes to team Europe.

Murray/Berrettini 5-2 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

Sock serving. Two forehand errors from Berrettini - one into the net and one going wide. FAA sends a simple crosscourt backhand volley wide - 30-15. Excellent crosscourt forehand return winner from the Italian on Sock’s serve down the middle - 30-all. Chaos mid-rally as Berrettini looks to hit the forehand at the same time Murray goes for the backhand down the middle. The Italian gets the racquet on the ball, Murray trips after his shoe makes contact with Berrettini’s. Murray tries to get up and trips again but Berrettini wins the point anyway with a forehand crosscourt - 40-30. Forehand volley from FAA goes long and Murray-Berrettini up by a double break!

Murray/Berrettini* 4-2 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Berrettini serving. Murray fails to put the forehand volley away and allows Sock to get into the rally. However, unfortunately for the American, his forehand down the line takes a deflection off the net cord and the ball drops just past the baseline. Good body serve from Berrettini and Sock’s return is into the net. Ace into the ad court. Love hold for the Italian in no time.

Murray/Berrettini 3-2 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

FAA serving. Love hold for the Canadian.

Murray/Berrettini* 3-1 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Murray to serve. Heavy backhand crosscourt from the Brit - 15-all. Great first serve down the middle from Murray and Berrettini puts the forehand volley away. Second serve from Murray down the middle, Sock unable to adjust properly and hits the forehand return wide. Another serve down the middle, FAA’s backhand return allows Berrettini to jump in and put the forehand volley away.

Murray/Berrettini 2-1 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

Sock serving. Second serve from the American and Berrettini hits the crosscourt backhand return right at Sock’s feet - 15-all. A double fault from Sock and it is 30-all. Down the line forehand return from Murray on Sock’s wide serve and FAA is unable to get the backhand volley right. Break point opportunity. Berrettini switches from crosscourt forehand exchange with Sock to hit one down the middle and FAA’s backhand volley goes long. Early break for Team Europe.

Murray/Berrettini* 1-1 Auger-Aliassime/Sock

Berrettini to serve first from Team Europe. Sock again jumps in at the perfect occasion and hits a forehand volley down the middle. Forehand error from the American - 15-all. Wide serve into the deuce court from the Italian and FAA’s forehand return goes long. Inside-out forehand from FAA goes wide - 40-15. Backhand volley from Berrettini takes the top of the net before dropping dead on the opposite side of the court.

Murray/Berrettini 0-1 Auger-Aliassime/Sock*

FAA to serve first. The Canadian finds himself in trouble early on as he goes down 0-30 but finds two good first serves to make it 30-all quickly. Sock enters the rally at the right time and hits a forehand volley down the middle - 40-30. FAA holds.

First match of the day: Andy Murray/Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime/Jack Sock is about to begin.

4:40PM IST - Here’s the complete line-up for today

Here's how Day 3 is set to unfold, with the #LaverCup title on the line.@CreditSuissepic.twitter.com/amHaTxFcAK — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 24, 2022

4:30PM IST - Final day of the Laver Cup 2022 is here. While Team Europe has the 8-4 lead, the battle is not over yet as every win today gives three points. Team World will still feel it is in the reckoning. Live action begins at 5PM IST. Stay tuned for the build-up!

PREVIEW

Team Europe is just two wins away from clinching its fifth Laver Cup title in as many editions after leading Team World 8-4 at the end of day two at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

Matteo Berrettini defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a final set tiebreak to put Team Europe ahead at 4-2 before Taylor Fritz brought things back on level terms by beating Cameron Norrie in a final set tiebreak.

The night set session was the ‘Novak Djokovic show’ as the Serbian, playing his first match since winning Wimbledon, dismantled Frances Tiafoe before pairing up with Berrettini to beat Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur in doubles.

On Sunday, however, every win gives three points and therefore, Team World is still not out of title contention.

When and where to watch?

Final day matches of the Laver Cup 2022 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv from 5PM IST on Sunday.