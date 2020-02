Leander-Ebden lose quarterfinals in Dubai

Leander Paes in partnership with Matthew Ebden of Australia was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Henri Kontinen and Jan Lennard Struff in the doubles quarterfinals of the $2,950,420 ATP-500 tennis tournament in Dubai.

The quarterfinal entry for Leander and his partner, who knocked out the second seeds in the first round, was worth 90 ATP points and $22,850.



In the Challenger in Columbus, Ohio, Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles quarterfinals by fourth seeds Treat Huey and Nathaniel Lammons. The Filipino-American pair had earlier beaten Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Ramkumar Ramanathan.