Leander Paes turns 50: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaidip Mukerjea send birthday wishes

Published : Jun 17, 2023 07:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (2004 Athens Olympics silver medallist in men’s double-trap shooting event and Member of Parliament)

I have always admired Leander as a wonderfully pleasant person. He has an enormous amount of knowledge of sports.

He is a sterling example for longevity in sports, at the highest level. He has played for the country with pride and passion.

You learn from Leander Paes, how to become a champion. His amazing journey of 50 years can guide young people. He also knows how to be financially viable. He is among the few whom I rate as true champions.

We have not spoken, but I have great regard for him. We never got a chance to sit and discuss. I am looking forward to that. I wish him good health and tons of happiness in the second stage of his career.

Happy birthday Leander, a fantastic champion, inspiring a nation!

Jaidip Mukerjea (Former Indian Davis Cup captain and 1966 Davis Cup runner-up)

He is a great figure in Indian sports. I have seen him from the age of eight, and know his family well. I have seen his game develop over the years.

When I was the Davis Cup captain from 1994, we did very well for a few years, competing in the World Group, and Leander was the hero then. He played really well against Chile and the match against Goran Ivanisevic, when we beat Croatia.

The icing on the cake was Leander’s individual medal in the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, when I was the coach with him. That medal was won against all odds, as no one gave Leander a chance. Right from the first round, Leander was playing great. In my opinion, he could have, and should have beaten Agassi in the semifinals.

He has won so many Grand Slam titles. His contribution to Indian sports is humongous. He has had an amazing career and remarkably long.

All credit to him for such a brilliant spell in the world of tennis. I wish him all success in his future endeavours. I hope he continues to be involved with Indian sports. It will be great if he keeps tennis as the priority in the career ahead.

(As told to Kamesh Srinivasan)