Legends Tennis League: VM Ranjeet, Jagdish Tanwar guide Tennis Titans to semifinals

VM Ranjeet and Jagdish Tanwar played their part well in pulling Tennis Titans into the semifinals of the Legends Tennis League at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

With the sun providing a bright day after persistent rain had washed out the first two days of play, the organisers tweaked the format by reducing the league matches to nine, with each team playing three matches.

By scoring a thumping 154-111 victory over Bangalore Challengers, Tennis Titans were able to qualify for the knock-out on better point difference as the fourth team, after having lost its first two league matches.

Also Read Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic to put Team World on brink of victory

Bangalore Challengers and Aviraj Warriors qualified with a positive points difference of 17 and 57 respectively after having won two of their three league matches each. Punjab Aces was the other team to make the semifinals by winning two matches and having a positive points difference of 22.

Akross Acers with PC Vignesh, Radhika Tulpule Kanitkar and Raveen Choudhary did win two of its three league matches but lost out on a berth with a negative points difference.

In the semifinals, Aviraj Warriors with former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma as the spearhead was locked against Tennis Titans. The other semifinal was between Punjab Aces and Bangalore Challengers.

Interestingly, in the league stage, Bangalore Challengers had beaten Punjab Aces 152-113 and Aviraj Warriors had beaten Tennis Titans 143-122. The knock-out stage could be a different ball game.

It was hard to pack three days of action into one sunny day, and the matches were being played late into the evening under the floodlights.