Manchester to host Davis Cup Finals group

Reuters
LONDON 28 March, 2023 19:52 IST
Members of the Great Britain team line up during Qualifiers of Davis Cup 2023.

Members of the Great Britain team line up during Qualifiers of Davis Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester will host one of the groups in the Davis Cup Finals in September, the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed on Tuesday.

Britain, who last won the title by beating Belgium in 2015, is one of the 16 teams through to the Finals after beating Colombia in a qualifier in February.

Manchester is the fifth different city to host the Davis Cup in Britain in 10 years, joining Coventry, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The group stage takes place from September 12-17 with the draw in Malaga on Wednesday. Canada is the reigning champion.

