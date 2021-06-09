Tennis Tennis French Open: Sakkari beats defending champion Swiatek, makes first Grand Slam semifinal Maria Sakkari has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros. Reuters Paris 09 June, 2021 18:42 IST Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts during her French Open quarterfinal game against Poland's Iga Swiątek in Paris. - AP Reuters Paris 09 June, 2021 18:42 IST Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4, 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarterfinals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday.The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with up to almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend.World number nine Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman to retain her title since Justine Henin in 2007, got off to a confident start but lacked her usual poise against Sakkari, who dictated most of the points and was greatly helped by her opponent's unforced errors.Sakkari, the world number 18, will take on Czech Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.