Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list American John Isner on Friday broke Croatian Ivo Karlovic's all-time record of the most aces in men's tennis at Wimbledon. Team Sportstar 02 July, 2022 19:51 IST FILE PHOTO: John Isner also holds the record of hitting the most aces in a single match in men's tennis. The American hit 113 aces during his 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68 first-round win over Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the longest-ever tennis match, during 2010 Wimbledon. Mahut, who hit 103 aces in the marathon match, is second on the list. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 July, 2022 19:51 IST American world number 24 John Isner on Friday broke Croatian Ivo Karlovic's all-time record of the most aces in men's tennis during his third-round loss against Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.The 6'10" Isner, who turned 37 in April, surpassed Karlovic's tally of 13,728 aces with his fifth ace in the match. He served 24 aces in all against Sinner.While a big and powerful serve isn't a guarantee for success, it does help in putting an opponent under pressure. Factors such as technique, technology and height play a major role in determining how good a player's serve is and consequently, the ability to hit aces.The ATP began record-keeping in 1991.Here are the top 10 players with most aces in men's tennis:-1. John Isner (USA) - 13,748 aces American John Isner holds the record of the most number of aces hit by a male tennis player. - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 737Height - 6'10"Average aces per match - 18.5ATP Serve Rating (1st Serve percentage + percentage of 1st serve points won + percentage of 2nd serve points won + percentage of service games won + average aces per match - average double faults per match) - 311.9 2. Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) - 13, 728 aces FILE PHOTO: Ivo Karlovic - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 694Height - 6'11"Average aces per match - 19.8ATP Serve Rating - 309.8 3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 11,478 aces FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 1,462Height - 6'1"Average aces per match - 7.8ATP Serve Rating - 290.9 4. Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) - 10,237 aces FILE PHOTO: Goran Ivanisevic - GETTY IMAGES Style - Left-handedMatches - 731Height - 6'4"Average aces per match - 13.9ATP Serve Rating - 282.2 5. Feliciano Lopez (Spain) - 10,155 aces FILE PHOTO: Feliciano Lopez - GETTY IMAGES Style - Left-handedMatches - 966Height - 6'2"Average aces per match - 10.5ATP Serve Rating - 276.8 6. Andy Roddick (USA) - 9,074 aces FILE PHOTO: Andy Roddick - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 776Height - 6'2"Average aces per match - 11.7ATP Serve Rating - 299.9 7. Sam Querrey (USA) - 8,858 aces FILE PHOTO: Sam Querrey - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 692Height - 6'6"Average aces per match - 12.7ATP Serve Rating - 282.5 8. Pete Sampras (USA) - 8,858 aces FILE PHOTO: Pete Sampras - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 792Height - 6'1"Average aces per match - 11ATP Serve Rating - 289 9. Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) - 8,138 aces FILE PHOTO: Ivan Ljubicic - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 680Height - 6'4"Average aces per match - 12ATP Serve Rating - 282.5 10. Milos Raonic (Canada) - 8,136 aces FILE PHOTO: Milos Raonic - GETTY IMAGES Style - Right-handedMatches - 524Height - 6'5"Average aces per match - 15.5ATP Serve Rating - 302.8 Stats:- ATP