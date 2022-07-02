Tennis

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

American John Isner on Friday broke Croatian Ivo Karlovic's all-time record of the most aces in men's tennis at Wimbledon.

02 July, 2022 19:51 IST

FILE PHOTO: John Isner also holds the record of hitting the most aces in a single match in men's tennis. The American hit 113 aces during his 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68 first-round win over Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in the longest-ever tennis match, during 2010 Wimbledon. Mahut, who hit 103 aces in the marathon match, is second on the list.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
American world number 24 John Isner on Friday broke Croatian Ivo Karlovic's all-time record of the most aces in men's tennis during his third-round loss against Italian Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon.

The 6'10" Isner, who turned 37 in April, surpassed Karlovic's tally of 13,728 aces with his fifth ace in the match. He served 24 aces in all against Sinner.

While a big and powerful serve isn't a guarantee for success, it does help in putting an opponent under pressure. Factors such as technique, technology and height play a major role in determining how good a player's serve is and consequently, the ability to hit aces.

The ATP began record-keeping in 1991.

Here are the top 10 players with most aces in men's tennis:-

1. John Isner (USA) - 13,748 aces

American John Isner holds the record of the most number of aces hit by a male tennis player.   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 737

Height - 6'10"

Average aces per match - 18.5

ATP Serve Rating (1st Serve percentage + percentage of 1st serve points won + percentage of 2nd serve points won + percentage of service games won + average aces per match - average double faults per match) - 311.9

 

2. Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) - 13, 728 aces

FILE PHOTO: Ivo Karlovic   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 694

Height - 6'11"

Average aces per match - 19.8

ATP Serve Rating - 309.8

 

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 11,478 aces

FILE PHOTO: Roger Federer   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 1,462

Height - 6'1"

Average aces per match - 7.8

ATP Serve Rating - 290.9

 

4. Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia) - 10,237 aces

FILE PHOTO: Goran Ivanisevic   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Left-handed

Matches - 731

Height - 6'4"

Average aces per match - 13.9

ATP Serve Rating - 282.2

 

5. Feliciano Lopez (Spain) - 10,155 aces

FILE PHOTO: Feliciano Lopez   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Left-handed

Matches - 966

Height - 6'2"

Average aces per match - 10.5

ATP Serve Rating - 276.8

 

6. Andy Roddick (USA) - 9,074 aces

FILE PHOTO: Andy Roddick   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 776

Height - 6'2"

Average aces per match - 11.7

ATP Serve Rating - 299.9

 

7. Sam Querrey (USA) - 8,858 aces

FILE PHOTO: Sam Querrey   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 692

Height - 6'6"

Average aces per match - 12.7

ATP Serve Rating - 282.5

 

8. Pete Sampras (USA) - 8,858 aces

FILE PHOTO: Pete Sampras   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 792

Height - 6'1"

Average aces per match - 11

ATP Serve Rating - 289

 

9. Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) - 8,138 aces

FILE PHOTO: Ivan Ljubicic   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 680

Height - 6'4"

Average aces per match - 12

ATP Serve Rating - 282.5

 

10. Milos Raonic (Canada) - 8,136 aces

FILE PHOTO: Milos Raonic   -  GETTY IMAGES

 

Style - Right-handed

Matches - 524

Height - 6'5"

Average aces per match - 15.5

ATP Serve Rating - 302.8

 

Stats:- ATP

