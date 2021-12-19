Mukund loses final in Qatar

Third seed Hady Habib of Lebanon beat second seed Sasikumar Mukund 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the final of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Doha on Sunday.

While Habib converted five of 10 breakpoints, Mukund managed to break serve twice from six break points that he forced.

It was the fourth singles title for the 23-year-old Habib, and third this season.

The 24-year-old Mukund could not add a title to the five that he had won till 2017. He has been busy competing in the Challenger circuit, which had seen him reach a career-best rank of 229 in October 2019.