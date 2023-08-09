MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto

For Murray, who was coming off a round-of-16 loss to Taylor Fritz last week in Washington, the win over Sonego marked his first in Toronto since lifting the title in 2015.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 07:57 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Andy Murray hits a shot against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Two of the National Bank Open, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.
Andy Murray hits a shot against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Two of the National Bank Open, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Andy Murray hits a shot against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Two of the National Bank Open, at Sobeys Stadium on August 8, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Andy Murray tamed blustery conditions to grind out a 7-6(3) 6-0 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday and reach the second round of the Canadian Open.

The three-times Grand Slam champion needed time to settle into his game during a tightly-contested opening set but managed to raise his level in the tiebreaker and never looked back as he beat Sonego for the second time this year.

“It wasn’t always the prettiest tennis, and I was just trying to put the ball in difficult positions for him and hope he doesn’t come up with great shots,” three-times champion Murray said during his on-court interview.

Also Read: Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round

“He’s got a huge game, hits his forehand really big, but in the wind like this it’s not that easy to play really high-power, high-pace tennis, so I just tried to put balls in awkward places and hope for the best.”

The 36-year-old former world number did well to save a pair of set points in a tight opening set which he finally wrapped up in 90 minutes with a dominant display during the tiebreaker.

The Scot then raced through the second set, which he closed out with a third consecutive break on his first match point when Sonego sent a forehand into the net to end a match that lasted two hours and nine minutes.

Up next for Murray will be either 10th-seed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Australia’s Max Purcell.

For Murray, who was coming off a round-of-16 loss to Taylor Fritz last week in Washington, the win over Sonego marked his first in Toronto since lifting the title in 2015.

Related Topics

Andy Murray /

Toronto Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  2. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  3. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  4. Lopetegui parts company with Wolves
    Reuters
  5. IND vs WI: Suryakumar fireworks, Tilak help India keep T20I series alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  2. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  3. Total US Open prize money and player compensation hits a record $65 million
    AP
  4. Raonic edges Tiafoe in an epic first-round match at Toronto Masters
    AP
  5. Tsitsipas striving for calm after coaching earthquake
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round
    Reuters
  2. Murray tames wind and Sonego to reach second round in Toronto
    Reuters
  3. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
  4. Lopetegui parts company with Wolves
    Reuters
  5. IND vs WI: Suryakumar fireworks, Tilak help India keep T20I series alive
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment